Is Aryan Khan really in need of a bodyguard at this point?

Aryan Khan's comeback thrilled Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and now there are rumours that the star son may be getting a bodyguard.





Aryan Khan had worried Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to death. They believe that if a bodyguard had been present with the famous kid, the incident would not have escalated. According to speculations, Aryan Khan would be getting his own bodyguard, similar to Shah Rukh Khan's Ravi.





Shah Rukh Khan's confidence has been damaged. He wonders if things would have escalated to this point if Aryan Khan had a bodyguard to protect him. Shah Rukh Khan is looking to employ a bodyguard for Aryan Khan, just as he has Ravi who has been protecting him asap