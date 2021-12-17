Aryan Khan is set to join a Mumbai production house and will work alongside Shah Rukh Khan on Pathan

Aryan Khan, who has lately been in the headlines for his role in the Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) case for drug possession and use during a bust at a rave party, where he was detained along with many other young people. Being the son of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, he quickly drew criticism from a variety of quarters and became one of the most sought people on Google as well as one of the most trending names. Unfortunately, despite receiving bail and a waiver of his weekly NCB attendance, Aryan Khan remains under the eye of the law and has been prevented from leaving the country.





While Aryan Khan has already graduated from the University of Southern California, he will have to put his aspirations for future education on hold. According to rumours, Aryan Khan aspires to work in the Bollywood industry and has plans to improve his education and take specific classes from some of the industry's top directors. His intentions have apparently changed as he is unable to leave India. According to a recent rumour, Aryan Khan will now complete his education in India. He is said to be in talks with a number of production companies and may shortly join one of them for some hands-on experience.





He is most likely to join Yash Raj Films or Dharma Productions, both of which are well-known in Bollywood. According to the source, Aryan Khan may potentially assist his father Shah Rukh Khan in his forthcoming film Pathan. Aryan was rumoured to be working on the upcoming movie with his father back in 2019, and now that the filming of Pathan has been put on pause due to the epidemic, Aryan might be a part of it again soon!