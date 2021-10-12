Aryan Khan Was Involved In Conspiracy Like Other Accused: NCB In Court

This is the fourth time Aryan Khan has filed a bail plea before the Mumbai court and opposing it for the fourth time, NCB submitted its statement before the honourable Court, claiming that Aryan Khan was involved in conspiracy just like the other accused.

NCB further accused Aryan Khan of procuring contraband. The contraband was found in the custody of Merchant. The investigations linking to transactions and drug trafficking abroad need to be investigated and are being investigated, the NCB said.

Meanwhile opposing NCB's claims, the lawyers asked the court why would the accused go on the ship to sell five grams charas when they can buy the entire ship? “The 5 grams charas they have allegedly found, will those boys go on the ship to sell it?"

As of now wait continues for SRK and Gauri as hearing will resume in an hour. Comments?