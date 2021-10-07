Aryan Khan's Arrest Is 'Part And Parcel' Of Being A Star-Kid: Taapsee Pannu

A week after his arrest, and being denied bail thrice in court, Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is forced to spend another weekend in Jail. And while many Bollywood celebrities have extended support to Aryan and SRK, surprisingly Taapsee has taken a dig at the entire scenario stating that it comes as part and parcel of being a star-kid.

Her statement came when fans have been question the treatment Aryan Khan is being getting, saying that the only reason behind his arrest was that he was SRK's son, while some even called the entire case as 'Fake', intended only to defame SRK and his family. Taapsee on the other hand had a different take on the drug controversy. Almost justifying the arrest of Aryan Khan, Taapsee said that, "That’s a part and parcel of being a public figure. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it’s a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there’s a negative side also that you end up facing."

Is arrest of Aryan Khan is justified because he apparently comes from a big-star family? Your comments on this.