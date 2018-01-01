Aryan Khan's case will affect Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films. Agree?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all over the news right now as he was arrested by NCB in Mumbai after being caught in a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship. During the raid, the NCB was able to seize drugs like cocaine, hashish, ecstasy among others. After being questioned for hours, Aryan was sent to one-day custody.

Now, this event has surely made a dent in Aryan's image and of course Shah Rukh's. SRK hasn't had a release since 2018 after 'Zero' failed to impress the audiences or the critics. Now he has been gearing up to make a comeback with 'Pathan' (co-starring Deepika Padukone).

But his son getting arrested in a drug case is a big deal and it might affect SRK's Bollywood career also, which means his upcoming films like Pathan and the one with Rajkumar Hirani. Don't you think? Do you agree with me?