Aryan & Meera: A new Netflix Youtube series dropped Episode 1

Netflix has dropped a mini-series on YouTube about a couple, Aryan Khanna and Meera Rao, who started off their new journey while living together. Episode 1 is already streaming, and the other 3 will be released soon. The story is based on their life, love, and Netflix.





The series features Taaruk Raina and Zayn Marie Khan as Aryan and Meera. The first episode shows their 'meet cute' and how Netflix played cupid in their relationship. It's going to be a beautiful, short, and sweet love story. I have already watched it. You can watch it here and let us know you liked it or not.





You can only watch this on Youtube and not on the Netflix app. A newness from Netflix.