Is Aryan the most scandalous starkid now, after a contentious MMS with Navya Nanda a few years ago & now drugs

Aryan Khan appears to be the epitome of a spoiled brat. 'Bade Baap Ki Bigdivi Aulaad,' as they say. I recall hearing a few years ago that Aryan Khan's MMS with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda got leaked. I'm not sure if that was real or not, but Aryan Khan's name became associated with it, causing controversy.

These celebrity kids are given a lot of leeways and then do anything they want. Living in a society where even the tiniest detail is a concern, these people don't seem to mind because they know their parents are strong individuals who will catch them if they fall.

I'm sure he'll be released again, just like others, but the question is how is it so usual with them, and if someone else imprisoned in the same matter stays in custody for a long time. I'm not sure if it's the money or the power that comes with it, as they say.