Astringent v/s toner

The main difference between Astringent and Toner is the formulation.

Toner-

1)Water-based

2)Milder than astringents

3)Often have floral infusions and herbal extracts

4) ingredients like aloe vera extract, rose water and chamomile are used

5)Ideal for sensitive skin

6)Good for dry and sensitive skin due to their hydrating effects

Astringent-

1)Alcohol or chemical-based

2)Stronger than toners

3)Can contain alcohol-based products

4)Witch hazel and salicylic acid are used

5)Ideal for oily, normal skin which is not sensitive to products

6)Not good for dry skin as the alcohol can dry the skin further

While you might think both astringents and toners almost serve similar purposes, astringents are alcohol-based and land up drying out the skin to treat excess oil.

On the other hand, toners are gentler and help remove makeup, sweat and oil; but without over-drying your skin. They also contain hydrating agents that help moisten the skin’s top layer, while deep cleaning the pores.

Oily skin can choose anything between toner and astringent but dry skin must strictly stay away from astringent. Always choose a alcohol free formula as it's gentle on skin and doesn't cause damage.