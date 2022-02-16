ASTRO's member and actor Cha Eun-woo is turning heads for his experimental look on the "W Korea" March cover. The idol who is known for his unique fashion sense recently appeared on "W" as the latest male cover model for the M (male) version. Cha Eun-woo who is the current global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand 'Burberry' was seen spotting Burberry's 2022 spring/summer collection for his cover pictorial. However, more than his outfit it is the faux piercings on his lower lip and on the bridge of his nose that gained a lot of attention.





The unique piercings and Cha Eun-woo's overall look left netizens with contrasting opinions. While some couldn't stop gushing over his visuals and bold style. Others simply gave it a thumbs down. The netizens questioned Burberry for this weird outfit and piercings, and also felt, Fashion is so weird", "Seriously what is that ridiculous outfit", etc. What are your thoughts on this look of Cha Eun-woo?



