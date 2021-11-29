Ateez to ONF: Four big K-pop releases to look forward to in December

2022 is about to end in a month, but the Kpop stars have assured that it ends with a bang. From ONF to Hyolyn, many big releases are on our way. Let's take a look at the four big releases that we are looking forward to.





T1419 releases their new digital single “Red Light, Green Light.” Well, the name itself has made me intrigued. ONF makes their comeback with their new album named "Goosebumps." It will be a huge surprise for their fans before the 5 Korean members leave for their mandatory service. ATEEZ's new album "Zero Fever Epilogue" that will mark the end of the "Fever" series will also be out. MONSTA X will unveil their English language album "The Dreaming." Its surprise announcement made the fans go gaga over it, imagine what will happen when it will be released.





These are not all the releases, many singles by Shinee, Hyolyn and Twice are coming your way this Christmas. Which one are you excited about the most? Share your thoughts!