ATEEZ’s SAN goes viral in South Korea for supporting AN SAN

Ateez are gaining huge recognition and fame as seven of their songs gets played at Tokyo Olympics. Their fandom ATINY can’t seem to keep quiet and they are trending ATEEZ on social media every day as they celebrate this huge feat. Their fandom loves them for spreading positivity and promoting equality.





Ateez’s member San is going viral in South Korea for one such positive reason. An San, the record-breaking South Korean archer is facing a huge backlash from the Korean male communities for being a feminist, having short hair, going to All-girls school and also for listening to Mamamoo. According to the male knetz, all these makes her a feminist and men hating women. ATEEZ’s SAN stepped in her support and posted an encouraging message in their fan interaction app Universe. San said that he likes “Short-hair” and also called out the misandrist term used by the anti-feminist group. San was trending in Korean social media as 산돕산 which translates to “San helping Ansan”.





Atiny’s are so proud of Ateez and they praised them on their social accounts. One fan tweeted “Y’all see the pattern: Ateez always goes viral for their kindness and positivity! That shows who they are, they are role models and the people we aspire to be! They’re such an inspiration to this generation!”.





We all are proud of them for standing up for all the right causes