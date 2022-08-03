Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding Update: Couple leaves five-star hotels and locks a particular location

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are getting married in a spectacular ceremony that Bollywood is now planning. The news of the couple's wedding was in the press for a while. Athiya or her father Suniel Shetty, though, have frequently denied the wedding rumours. Even though we are still unsure of the wedding news, we recently learned of another update that has greatly thrilled us.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are getting ready to wed in a few short months. The ceremony will reportedly take place under the stars, with intimate friends and family in attendance. It's interesting that the pair has settled on a wedding location, and it holds a special significance for Athiya and Suniel. Well, instead of getting married in one of Mumbai's upscale hotels, Athiya and Rahul have decided to exchange vows at their father Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala, Jahaan.

Suneil Shetty holds the Khandala house in the utmost regard. The Shettys' house was constructed 17 years ago. Additionally, it states that Athiya and Rahul still need to decide on a wedding date based on their respective work schedules.

Moreover, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have reportedly moved in together in a new home.