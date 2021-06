If rumours are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar are teaming up for an action flick which will be shot in many foreign countries. He has been reportedly signed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The untitled film will take off in mid-2021 and the director has even started the pre-production works. Shahrukh Khan will be playing the role of a RAW agent in the movie and will perform some hair-raising stunt sequences and chase scenes.