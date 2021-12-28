Like Atrangi Re, will the Jersey movie be released on the OTT platform now?

According to the reports, the Jersey release has been postponed due to the sudden lockdown in Delhi due to the increase of Omicron. Not only that but also Maharashtra has put up restrictions and many states are closing the theatres. Therefore, the director has thought of postponing the movies Friday release!

Do you think that the makers would show the movie on one of the OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar or on Amazon Prime directly instead of releasing it in the theatres?