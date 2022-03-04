Attack Part: 1 - Official trailer is out!

Attack Part:1, stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is set to release on 1st April, 2022. The movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. From the trailer, one can notice that John is playing the role of a soldier. Originally the movie was supposed to release last year but due to the on-going pandemic, the movie is set to release this year. Fans are excited to see John Abraham in an action movie. The actor was last seen in Satyameva Jayate which didn't work out in his favor. There is a list of movies lined up for the actor. After Attack, he will be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.