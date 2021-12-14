The Attack teaser is finally out, it's giving me goosebumps!

We all have been specifically waiting for John Abraham's upcoming movie The Attack and now finally they have released the first teaser! We will see John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in this movie doing different roles altogether!

The trailer gave me goosebumps as it was very intense and when we have John in the movie we know how intense it's going to be! John will be seen playing a commando who has been converted into a Robot may be, we can't say yet but he undergoes some surgery as we saw in Captain America of Marvels.

Well, can't wait to see the trailer! Looks like the New year could be very lucky for the Bollywood industry!

The movie is set to release on Republic Day that is 26th January 2022!



