Avril Lavigne and TXT's Huening Kai had a rare interaction and fans are loving it

TXT's Huening Kai and the veteran punk rockstar Avril Lavigne had a rare interaction on Twitter. On February 17, TXT's youngest member Huening Kai uploaded a picture with the caption "He was a (skater and a cool sunglasses emoticons)". He was referring to Avril's hit song "Sk8er Boi." Soon the Canadian singer replied with 3 rocking hand emojis. The tweet immediately got up thousands of reactions.





Fans couldn't believe it as no one thought that two different artists from opposite ends of the world would interact. However, it's a fact that Avril's boyfriend, Mod Sun has worked with TXT on remix of their lead single '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)'. Now fans are wondering if TXT and Avril Lavigne would work together? Do you want them to collab?