Avtar 2 is back. Here's what James Cameron Has to Say on it's plot.

Jake and his pal Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaa) are said to have a family on Pandora in the sequel. Fans believe that their civilisation will face modern threats that will test their way of life. James Cameron revealed some plot details for Avatar 2 in a statement. "We will not back off the throttle of Avatar's visual and emotional horsepower in the second and third films, which will be self-contained stories that also fulfil a larger story arc, and will continue to explore its themes and characters, which touched the hearts of audiences in all cultures around the world." "I'm excited to go back to Pandora, a world where our imaginations can run wild," Cameron said.