Awake Honest Opinion: It's all a sham with no purpose

I was very excited for Awake after watching its trailer and wanted to watch it right away. So, I did yesterday but let me tell you an honest statement, I fell asleep while watching Awake.





Awake is a sci-fi drama directed by Mark Raso that was supposed to be suspenseful but what I felt is only boredom. The film lacked the motto. The trailer showed too many promises which none really came into existence.





What is this apocalypse, why people can't sleep, what used to Jill (played by Gina Rodriguez) do, why she can't take care of her kids- there are so many unsolved queries. It just felt like a bunch of actors are acting in a film that never got a structured plot. There's no beginning, no middle and they tried at the end to keep the suspense so that they can leave a hint for the second part brewing, but it's all a sham.





Jill (Gina), her son Noah (Lucius Huyus), and daughter Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt) made this film bearable. I would not suggest this film, because in this genre we have much stronger, powerful films.





Watch this at your own risk. Let us know your thoughts on this.