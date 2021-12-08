Ayan Mukherjee shared the Brahmastra release date!

The wait is finally over! Ayan Mukherjee shared a video invitation on his Instagram account for his upcoming Brahmastra movie, in which we will see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

On 15th December Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Delhi at the Thyagraj Stadium at 4 pm.

The event will also be streamed live! Those who want to get a live experience can book their tickets for the event which is given in the bio link of Ayan Mukherjee profile!



