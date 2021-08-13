Ayumi Sandalwood Face Wash – An Overhyped Product #BeautyTruthBomb

My friend gifted me an Ayumi Sandalwood Face Wash. But it is just an overhyped product that I didn’t like, there is a fan base for sandalwood but I feel that it is just a face wash that has got the strong perfume scent of sandalwood that there is nothing to it which does anything good for your skin. I have noticed that my skin tends to become a lot drier after using this face wash. I don’t find any hyped about it. I don’t know why this face wash is certain people's favorite face wash. It is only perfume in a tube that does nothing else.

Do try the other brand which is natural and does not contain any artificial fragrance it.