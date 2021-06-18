Ayush Mehra-Aisha Ahmed or Ayush Mehra-Barkha Singh- which couple do you like on-screen more

If you have ever watched beautiful web shows like Please Find Attached or Homecoming or Minus One, you will know whom I am talking about. It's digital media's heartthrob actor Ayush Mehra. He has done too many Youtube short stories with DiceMedia, TVF, FilterCopy, etc. Today, I want to talk about whom do you like better with Ayush, is it Barkha or Aisha?





Ayush and Barkha played as a couple in a web show called Please Find Attached and they looked absolutely adorable together. The show got so popular that a second season was also released. They look quite good together. What say?





On the other hand, Ayush and Aisha have made appearances many times in many Youtube videos made by Filtercopy, DiceMedia, Gobble, and others. In one such short web show called Minus One, they acted as a couple. I liked the plot very much and would recommend you to watch it as well.





So, whom do you like more on screen? Let us know in the comment section.