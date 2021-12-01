Ayushman Khurana captions his recent post as ‘Gender Fluid’. Is he coming out of the closet?

Gender Fluid means denoting or relating to a person who does not identify themselves as having a fixed gender. The person can identify himself as to make and female whenever he or she wants. So the question here is whether Ayushman Khurana openly identifies himself as a drag queen or gender fluid? Because if that's true, it's very brave of him to do so. I wouldn't have questioned his latest cover if he hadn't mentioned a gender identity in his caption. Trust me, being gender fluid is more than some nail polish or Kajal.