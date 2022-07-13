Ayushman Khurana's best movies and why you should watch them.

BADHAAI HO his top grosser. his performance is indeed incredible in the film. the love story shown between the parents and the son is lovely. u would love it. ANDHADUN. with an IMDB rating of 8.9, is a masterpiece. in the direction of Sriram Raghavan. this mystery drama is a must-watch. and Ayushmann steals the show with the blind man role. DUM LAGA KE HAISHA. I would only say it is the movie that established Ayushmann as an actor in the industry. besides it, he received a signed letter in the name of none other than BIG B for his performance. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN. is the second-ever collaboration between Ayushmann and bhumi. and this is another family drama that u would love to see. BAREILLY KI BARFI was sweet. I would say. the chemistry onscreen between him and Rajkummar Rao was worth watching. I loved watching it. the friendship shown between them was incredible in sense. How could we forget Vicky donor? he received his debut Filmfare for it. Besides all this he is a great singer. he has sung in all his films. he penned down PANI DA RANG and sang it as well. for it, he received the FILMFARE BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER AWARD. his second of course. His DREAM GIRL was just so so amazing. And his comic timing? Best!!