Ayushmann khurrana is collaborating with Aanand L Raj once again!

The yet untitled film marks their 3rd collaborating after Shubh mangal Saavdhan and it's sequel shubh mangal zyada saavdhan... This film is currently in development stage and will go on floors around November this year...

Ayshmann's new film is completely different from their previous outings. It is a big budget, multi-genre drama that will be largely shot in US, and it will present Ayshmann in a never seen before avatar...

The actor had played the project and will dive into it after completing junglee picture's Doctor-G which rolls next month in Madhya Pradesh...

A source close to the development informed future clarifying that this project isn't the same gangster drama that Kartik Aryan was earlier doing...

