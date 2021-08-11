Is Ayushmann Khurrana establishing himself as a class act with his diverse and daring film choices?

When it comes to change and revolution in Bollywood, the name of Ayushmann Khurrana and how he has grown as an actor comes to mind. Ayushmann has come a long way from his breakout role in 'Roadies' to becoming a full-fledged commercially successful celebrity.

Ayushmann Khurrana has always grabbed the bull by the horns and doesn't back down from a challenge.

We are preoccupied with which films have grossed Rs 100, 200, 300, or 400 crores and pay little attention to the content. After all, money isn't everything, and just a handful of big-budget films have ever won Oscars or other significant accolades. When you see Ayushmann on television, you can see him acting with honesty and guts, and he does so naturally and gently.

Although Ayushmann Khurrana may not be the most commercially successful actor of his generation, he is unquestionably the most varied and charismatic.