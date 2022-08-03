Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film will feature him as a VAMPIRE?

The indisputable face of offbeat movies is Ayushmann Khurrana. According to recent rumours, the actor will soon enter the world of horror comedies.





Ayushmann is in negotiations to portray a vampire in Dinesh Vijan's forthcoming eccentric horror comedy with lots of VFX. Amar Kaushik will helm the untitled motion picture.





Reportedly, the actor has given his verbal nod, however, he is yet to sign on the dotted lines.





For their second collaboration, Ayushmann and Amar Kaushik have been researching a variety of topics, and after months of experimenting with many concepts, they have finally settled on this extremely intriguing project. It widens Vijan's imagined movie universe around them and is a horror-comedy. In this VFX-heavy movie, Ayushmann will assume the character of a vampire.





The movie is anticipated to begin production early next year, as the rumour further claims. Are you as thrilled as I am?