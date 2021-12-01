Ayushmann says he studied Mass Communication because of Shah Rukh Khan!

Ayushmann Khurrana whose movie Chandigargh Kare Ashiqui is releasing in theatres will be sen opposite Vaani Kapoor in a gym instructor avatar. Ayushmann was seen talking on Agenda Aajtak 2021 regarding his upcoming film. While having the conversation in the interview he revealed a few of his memories from his college days and that is when he said that Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to take Mass Communication for his graduation. The reason behind that is very interesting! Ayushmann Khurrana said that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan which is why he took Mass Communication for studies. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan has done Mass Communication himself. Ayushmann said when I did not get admission to Jamia I took admission at Punjab University.

Later he revealed that he always had an interest in writing which made him do Radio and Television. But he always wanted to be an actor because that's what even Shah Rukh Khan did after graduating he became an actor, so I also followed the same path and it turned out really good for me!

Ayushmann in the interview says that he is a shy person and never revealed his interest in doing a film to his family as they were a middle-class conservative family. He said that he was a complete nerd and good at studies so it was difficult for me to tell people about my acting interest as they might make fun of me!

While he was shooting a romantic scene with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, at Sukhna Lake he got scarred unintentionally. The reason behind that is during his school days the police used to drive away young couples and he was also caught by the police a few times and that came back to him while acting the romantic scene.



