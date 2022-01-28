Azaadilikhneki Do you agree?

People keep pestering over female actors about size, shape, marriage, pregnancy, heights, adopting and many other things. Its not just in Bollywood industry but there are other film industries where women are not treated equally and are asked questions by media and the audience.

If a female actor is pregnant then the industry will stop approaching her because she will not be in good shape and won't be able to give time to movies because she will have to take care of the child.

Don't you think this is not right and a big shame for educated people also to have such kind of Thoughts?