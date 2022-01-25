AzaadiLikhneKi Do you know why Ansuhka fell in love with Virat?

Virushka are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple has always kept their personal life private. Do you know what was that one thing that made Anushka fall in love with Virat?

In an old interview Anushka revealed that "His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar as people. That's why we get along."

What are your thoughts on this?