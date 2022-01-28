Azaadilikhneki-Don't you guys think that this film should have been appreciated by the audience?

Do you guys remember there was a certain period where Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee were seen together in a Yash Raj's film back to back. They did Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and many other films together. I remember as a kid I watched Ta Ra Rum Pum in theatres and many people didn't appreciate the movie as they said it lacked something.

But according to me it was a perfect movie with emotional touch and a perfect family movie to watch with your kids. I remember dancing to all the songs from the film like Hey Shona, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Natoh Forever and Chindeluyi. This movie made me very happy and since Saif Ali Khan had become my crush.

I still don't understand why these movies were rejected by audience as it wasn't that boring!!