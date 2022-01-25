AzaadiLikhneKi Why do you think Bollywood is considered the gateway to success and fame?

When it comes to the entertainment industry, Bollywood has always been on the top spot. There are so many different regional movie industries but we do not speak about them as much as we speak about Bollywood movies. People from other regional industries try to enter Bollywood to get fame and success. Why do you think Bollywood is considered the gateway?

I personally think it's only because of the hype because if we talk about movies, directors and film quality then Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and other languages movies are no less. There have been times when other regional movies have worked better than Hindi movies.