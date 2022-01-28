Azaadilikhneki Why does media industry misjudge a Women's character?

Did you guys know that when Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan were casted for their first film together that is Kaho Nah Pyaar Hain, Ameesha Patel came in a Mercedes-Benz and Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti 800, which made people on set think that she was a brat.

I also saw an interview of Ameesha Patel with Pinkvilla where she said that people used to call her bratty and a snobbish rich b*!ch just because she did not interact much on the sets of KNPH in the year 2000. She was called arrogant just because she never spoke to anyone on the set and used to just read books. To that Ameesha also explained herself by saying that she loves reading books and it was because of her bookish nature that people took it the wrong way. She also said that I would finish reading my book in 3 days.

She said that, "I was portrayed as arrogant and snobbish and this typical south Bombay rich brat. Because on the sets, I would not indulge in idle gossip and bitching about people or talking them down. Someone else has a hit, I would always be happy that he or she has done a great job."



