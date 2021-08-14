AzadiLikhneKi Are the Olympic medal winners next biopic topics for Bollywood?

India has won Bronze, Silver, and Gold from the Olympics, Tokyo this year, and it has been a proud moment for us. Over the years, we have seen many filmmakers make movies based on sports personalities or sports drama. So do you think the Olympic heroes should be the next Bollywood sports biopic?





Well, before you can say anything, Manipur-based film production company already announced a film on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Bollywood isn't far behind that? There have been many speculations about Neeraj Chopra's biopic. PV Sindhu's biopic is already on a roll to make.





What are your thoughts about it?