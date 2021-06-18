Baahubali Fame Anushka Shetty will be seen opposite Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty in her next movie!

Anushka Shetty has become an audience’s favourite after her amazing performance in India’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali. The actress is all set to do a new project directed by Mahesh P titled, Miss Shetty. Anushka will be seen opposite Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty. The new rising actor, Naveen Polishetty has recently received a lot of appreciation after his successful movie Jathi Ratnalu.





The plot of Ms. Shetty focuses on a 40 year old woman who falls in love with a 25-year-old man. According to several reports, the actress will have an extreme physical transformation as she will lose 20 Kgs for the role.





How do you like this new Jodi? Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are the new on-screen couple in town! Also, the concept of the movie is extremely unconventional, do you think it will be received by the audience in a positive manner?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment sections!