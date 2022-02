The official trailer for Bachchhan Paandey was released today. The movie is set to release on 18th March, 2022 in the cinemas near you. The movie stars, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline and Arshad Warsi. From the trailer, the movie seems to be a full on entertainment.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie to release and now after watching the trailer, the excitement has only increased!!

Did you like the trailer?