Bade Miyan Chote Miya is going to release on Christmas 2023. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an Ali Abbas Zafar film. Today the teaser was out and fans have gone crazy.

As of now, it's not confirmed if it's a remake of the 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stared Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Are you excited to watch this duo together on screen?

What are your thoughts on this?