Badshah was considered world's no 1 song writer on Youtube last year, I hope there is a special place in hell for people who've voted for this.

As per Music Data worldwide's chart of top songwriters, Badshah was at no 1 with over 2 million subscribers and over 261 million views on his personal channel.

Also Badshah’s most popular videos on YouTube have been released via Sony Music India’s channel, She Move It Like (432m views) and Genda Phool (832m views).

I really don't think he deserves this position, his songs might be catchy but lyrics are really bad. I mean how can someone who wrote ' saas jaaye atak atak, ata maaji satak satak' can be the best songwriter in the world. There is seriously something wrong with this list. Do you think Badshah deserves this position at all?