BAE173 Set To Make A Comeback In August

BAE173 will be making a comeback soon!









On July 4, BAE173's label, Pocketdol Studio, revealed that the rookie boy group would be making a comeback this August with a mini album. The label added a majority of the songs on the upcoming album have been produced and written by the maknae of the group, Dohyon.









This will be the group's first comeback, following the release of their third mini album 'Intersection: Blaze,' in March this year.









Meanwhile, BAE173 held their first Japanese fan sign event in May this year.