Baek Jiyoung will be making a comeback in June.









On May 24, numerous media outlets reported that the OST Queen will be making a comeback on June 2. Titled "I'm a Fool in Front of Love," Baek Jiyoung's new track has raised expectations with its sorrowful lyrical teaser.









This will be Baek Jiyoung's first release in 2022, with her last release being a remake of "Can I Love Again" with Lee Hong Ki in July last year.