'Bahubali before the beginning' is all set to start it's shooting afresh from september, Do you think it'll be a hit series?

So Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: the Conclusion got released in theatres in 2016 and 2017 respectively. After the release of these movies the Baahubali franchise attained a cult status and was considered a masterpiece in this history of indian cinema.

This success of Baahubali franchise apparently led to a prequel Baahubali movies on netflix. The series ' Baahubali before the beginning' has been in production since then. It was shot several times but the output never satisfied the directors.

Recently Netflix announced the beginning of the pre production for this much awaited and celebrated series Bahubali before the beginning again.

‘Bahubali: Before the Beginning’ will now run for three seasons. These three seasons are being written by famous writer Anand Neelkanthan and are based on three novels ‘The Rise of Sivagami’, ‘Chaturanga’ and ‘Queen of Mahishmati’

After the massive success of both of the Baahubali films, It looks as if this series would be a big hit too. What do you think?