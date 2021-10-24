Baking Soda for Hair? Here's how!

Does anything sound like some things you would like to achieve with your own hair? Great! Then give baking soda a try. Go to your pantry and whip that box out. Below you will find a really easy way to incorporate this powdery ingredient into your black hair care routine!





Baking soda is one of those kitchen products that actually have some history when it comes to improving the condition of the hair.

Just a few of the very helpful haircare benefits include:





Removing Excess Oil and Buildup

Restoring Shine to Strands

Giving Tresses a Softer to the Touch Feel





While most literally just mix water and baking soda together to make a paste for their hair; you can also mix it with more than just H2O. Why would you want to do that? Simply put, this is because baking soda has a higher pH than that of the scalp.

Baking soda has a pH of 9. Using a product with a high pH could over time cause the natural oil in the hair to be stripped. Since that is what we want to avoid; it is best not to use baking soda all alone on strands.

Diluting the power of baking soda with water or another safe element can allow you to enjoy the benefits of baking soda; without fear of harming your hair or growth. Furthermore, since this article is on how to avoid buildup; a great way to incorporate baking soda in haircare is to use it as a shampoo.

Clarifying shampoos can be harsh if used too frequently to help reduce buildup in your hair. A much cheaper method is to use baking soda.

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda in with whatever shampoo you are using and wash your hair as you normally would. It should work out to one part baking soda, 3-4 parts shampoo.

This hair treatment works great and you only need to do it as needed. Like clarifying shampoos, baking soda should ONLY be used if you really need to deep cleanse your strands. Otherwise, cleansing like normal should be enough.