Bandish Bandits: A melodious flick

In our fast-paced life, it's really difficult to take a breath in. We are always either rushing to work or partying later, though this Covid-pandemic and lockdown have slowed the pace a little. And we are enjoying different kinds of content on OTT platforms.





Last year, Amazon Prime released a melodious soothing web series named Bandish Bandits. Many of you have already watched it and if I am being honest with you, I really liked the series very much. It has 10 episodes with a running time of around 23 minutes.





The story revolves around a pop singer Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary) and a classical singer Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) whose world turns upside down when he falls in love with the girl. The series has been stitched intricately giving a hint for a sequel. Anand Tiwari directed this drama series with an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni and etc.





But what mostly shines in this series is the music album. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has done a great job in combining classical ragas with pop beats and trendy lyrics. My favourite songs from the album are 'Sajan Bin' and 'Virah'.





What are your thoughts about this series? And let us know your favourite songs as well.