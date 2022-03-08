Bang Si-Hyuk, HYBE's chairman welcomes former IZ*ONE members Sakura and Chaewon as Source Music X HYBE's first girl group members

Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon will be reuniting in a new group! The two artists have signed an exclusive contract with Source Music Entertainment, a label under HYBE.





HYBE Labels is home to artists like BTS, TXT, Seventeen, Enhyepen, Fromis_9. The company will be launching its first girl group soon, and both Sakura and Chaewon will be part of it. The company Source Music Entertainment was the former home of GFRIEND before they disbanded in May 2021.





Sakura was already a member of Japanese groups 'HKT48' and 'AKB48' from 2011. Then she participated in Mnet's survival show 'Produce 48' and became a part of 'IZ*ONE' in 2018. Now she has parted ways with her Japanese agency and decided to continue her career in Korea. Meanwhile, Chaewon also participated in 'Produce 48' and became a part of the now-disbanded group 'IZ*ONE'.





Bang Si-Hyuk himself posted on Instagram with the caption "Welcome!" and tagged them. Are you looking forward to their debut?