Bangs Or No Bangs For Khushi Kapoor? Janhvi Kapoor Questions Sister Khushi where are her Bangs?
One of the Archies that's Khushi Kapoor Recently Uploaded her Pre Bang Pic where she is seen looking cute in a white attire. Khushi is a fan of minimalism hence she put on subtle nude makeup like always. Her Bang looks are banging many likes on Instagram for sure but her pre bang pictures are also a treat to watch.
Khushi has this look with bangs in her debut film The Archies. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is already getting a lot of buzz as 3 star kids will be seen. Although the film is already called a Nepo product because Shahrukh's daughter Suhana and Shweta Nanda's son will also be debuting with Seen in this film.