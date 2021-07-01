  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Basic hair care

1) cleansing- wash your hair atleast twice a week with a gentle non stripping shampoo. Cleansing is a balance between removing things like dead skin and product residue. Without a good wash, sebum will build up, leaving unwanted oiliness..

2) Condition- Conditioners have great benefits. The main one is moisturizing,. It also includes detangling, shininess, and frizz reduction.

3) Detangle- Detangling is essential for stopping breakage and for making your life a whole lot easier. Use the right tool, such as a wide-tooth comb, to avoid pulling hair out by mistake.. don't overdo it. Don't brush on wet hair.

4) Oiling- this helps in delivering hydration to the scalp and boosting it's nourishment. Use a warm oil for better results

5) Massage- it helps in increasing the blood circulation which will result in healthy and stronger hair. It also promotes hair growth.

6) Hair Mask- this is particularly useful in treating frizzy dry hair. It infused quick moisture which not just takes the frizz and also makes the hair look shiny and bouncy.

Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications