Basic hair care

1) cleansing- wash your hair atleast twice a week with a gentle non stripping shampoo. Cleansing is a balance between removing things like dead skin and product residue. Without a good wash, sebum will build up, leaving unwanted oiliness..

2) Condition- Conditioners have great benefits. The main one is moisturizing,. It also includes detangling, shininess, and frizz reduction.

3) Detangle- Detangling is essential for stopping breakage and for making your life a whole lot easier. Use the right tool, such as a wide-tooth comb, to avoid pulling hair out by mistake.. don't overdo it. Don't brush on wet hair.

4) Oiling- this helps in delivering hydration to the scalp and boosting it's nourishment. Use a warm oil for better results

5) Massage- it helps in increasing the blood circulation which will result in healthy and stronger hair. It also promotes hair growth.

6) Hair Mask- this is particularly useful in treating frizzy dry hair. It infused quick moisture which not just takes the frizz and also makes the hair look shiny and bouncy.