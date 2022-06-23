Is Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario pregnant before marriage?

Alexandra Daddario, best known for her roles in 'Baywatch' and 'Texas Chainsaw 3D,' has married her boyfriend Andrew Form, according to 'People.' The couple married in New Orleans, and the bride wore a silk-wool gown by Danielle Frankel that was perfect for the occasion. Alexandra Daddario told 'Vogue', "I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses." "I started following them on Instagram. They messaged me, we talked, and when I went to their studio, I felt beautiful in every way.





My dress was chosen because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was appropriate for the Louisiana heat." Many assumed that Alexandra was probably pregnant before marriage. This comment was upsetting for a lot of people as it shows that people still live with narrow perspectives.