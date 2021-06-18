Be Sure Not To Leave Out These Leonardo DiCaprio Movies Unwatched!

1) The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most amusing and appalling films around. Martin Scorsese paints a compelling portrait of Wall Street, that metaphor for American ability and greed, sending your head spinning with its ferocity.





2) The Great Gatsby

GATSBY is a story of deep, transformative yearning clashing with convention, snobbery and superficiality.





3) Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is great for an evening's entertainment in a large group. It is light, clever, comical, and a bit suspenseful.





4) Shutter Island

Doesn't matter how many times you would see this movie you will find yourself hanging at the edges! in this movie you could actually understand dilemma of Teddy and that is the beauty of the movie.





5) Titanic

"Titanic" is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic. She was the most luxurious liner of her era the "ship of dreams" which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15,1912.



