Beach Please – Mistakes That You Should Avoid On A Vacation

Someone has rightly said, “In matters of healing the body or the mind, vacation is a true genius!” Always pack your skincare products that suit your skin.





Not Reapplying Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen before going to a beach is a must. Apply it every 2 – 3 hours. Sun rays can be harmful and also can cause damage to our skin.





Shaving Before Hitting The Beach

Don’t even think to shave your hands or legs before going on a beach vacation. Shaving means you are exfoliating on your skin, so when you shave your skin becomes more prone to irritation, which can only worsen in the coarse sand and salty water on the beach. So shave at least 24 hours before the beach if you don’t want red and irritated skin.





Not Carrying Facial Wipes

In Your Handbag Getting all sandy, sweaty and dirty so it is better to carry a facial wipe in your handbag. Just use one oil and wipe all the dirt and sand off your face and body.





Using Moisturizer To Hydrate Your Skin

While you are going for a vacation on a beach, pick the right moisturizer for yourself to keep yourself nourished and hydrated all day. Never use a thick moisturizer because in a hot and humid climate on a beach it can make your skin greasy and can also clog the pores. Always use a lightweight moisturizer.





Forgetting To Take Care Of Your Lips

The harmful rays of the sun can make your lips dry and flaky. So whenever you go to it it is very important to carry a lip balm in your bag all the time. Use a lip balm that contains an SPF in it to prevent your lips from sun damage.



