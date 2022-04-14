Is BEAST and KGF again going to clash on OTT with it's release?

With KGF and BEAST clashing on box office the audience has preferred KGF over the latter. KGF has impressed the whole country but when it comes to BEAST, the movie was only loved by the audience in Tamil Nadu. If reports are to be believed then BEAST will be premiered on Netflix as the OTT company has bought all the rights of the film. The film is expected to premier on 11th May, 2022. Prime Video have bought the rights for KGF to be premiered on June or July but reports say May.

Among both films which one would you chose to watch and why?